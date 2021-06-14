Recombinant DNA Technology Market Detailed Global Analysis by Emerging Technology, Market Shares, Strategies through 2017-2027

Recombinant DNA Technology also known as rDNA technology is a process that involves joining of DNA molecules from different sources and inserting them into host organism that helps to produce products for human use. rDNA end products are used in science, medicine, agriculture and industry. This technology has led to transfer of desired characteristics that are used to improve the existing systems by controlling expression of target genes.

Recombinant DNA Technology market report delivers information on key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the global industry through supplier, geography, type and application analysis. The report profiles the most prominent key players in the global market in order to provide a clear view of the modest forces of the market, while the regional and product segments of the global market are also studied in detail in order to provide a granular illustration of the market’s breakdown.

Leading Key Vendors Profiling in this Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Biogen, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., Monsanto Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novo Nordisk A/S, and GenScript among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global recombinant DNA technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recombinant DNA technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Rapid technological advancements in in genetic engineering and biotechnology techniques is expected to fuel the growth of the recombinant DNA technology market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing R&D expenditure and initiatives undertaken by market players for development of novel products is further expected to promote the growth of recombinant DNA technology market over the coming years. Moreover, development of products at lower costs is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the recombinant DNA technology market.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the recombinant DNA technology market in the coming years, owing to substantial presence of major players as well as high healthcare spending capacity in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the recombinant DNA technology market during the forecast period, due to presence of low-cost manufacturing centers and use of modern biotechnology tools for generation of novel products for agriculture and medicinal use in the region.

The global recombinant DNA technology market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the recombinant DNA technology market is segmented into recombinant protein drugs, vaccines, genetically modified crops, expression systems, cell and gene therapy, and gene editing. On the basis of application, the global recombinant DNA technology market is segmented into therapeutics, agriculture, and research.

The report analyzes factors affecting recombinant DNA technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the recombinant DNA technology market in these regions.

