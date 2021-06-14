Recyclable Packaging Global Market 2018: Key Players – 3M, Amcor, American Packaging Corporation, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), Avery Dennison Corporation

Recyclable Packaging Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Recyclable Packaging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Recyclable Packaging Market accounted for $XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2022. The rise in the retail sector, changing consumer lifestyle, and increased consumer preference for eco-friendly stamped products are favouring the demand for recyclable packaging market. The arrival of bioplastics can propel the demand for recyclable packaging market as they have slighter carbon foot print. The growing concern of regularity bodies across the globe on waste produced from non-environmental-friendly material can generate ample opportunities for the recyclable packaging market. However, factors such as low quality packaging done using recyclable material, dearth of government restrictions in developing countries on the usage of non-eco-friendly material and unawareness of manufacturers for selection of packaging material can inhibit the growth of the recyclable packaging market.

Europe is anticipated to command the recyclable packaging market over the forecast period attributed to the stringent regulations against the use of non-ecofriendly material. North America is expected to observe stable growth for recyclable packaging market owing to growing awareness among the consumers for environment protection. Asia Pacific region holds the prospective growth for the recyclable packaging market as it has densely populated regions & unexploited market.

Some of the key players in the market include

3M, Amcor, American Packaging Corporation, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Ebro Color GmbH, Graham Packaging Company, Lacerta Group, Inc. and Salazar Packaging, Inc.

End Users Covered:

• Personnel care

• Healthcare

• Food & beverage

Packaging Types Covered:

• Bubble wrap

• Paper & cardboard

• Pouches & envelopes

• Void fill packing

Material Types Covered:

• Aluminum

• Biodegradable plastics

• Glass

• Paper

• Plastic

• Recycled papers

• Tinplate

• Wood

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

