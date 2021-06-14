Remote Towers Market strategy and research- leading players Harris, Indra Navia AS, Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies , Thales Group

Remote tower solutions provide an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) from a remote position to facilitate streaming in real time of the view and to maintain a level of operational safety. The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports.

Rapid increase in the number of airports due to the high demand for air transit, increased need for efficiency and safety are majorly driving the remote tower market. Remote tower is also a potential alternative to the construction of a new control tower when an airport expands and helps in cost savings. Limited network infrastructure and the capacity issue of big airports due to fire, technical failure or a security issue hindering the Remote Tower market growth. However, modernization, digitalization, and overall growth of Air Traffic Management industry providing opportunities for the Remote Tower Market to grow.

The key players influencing the market are:

Frequentis Group

Harris Corporation

Indra Navia AS

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

Thales Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Remote Towers

Compare major Remote Towers providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Remote Towers providers

Profiles of major Remote Towers providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Remote Towers -intensive vertical sectors

The global Remote Towers market is segmented on the basis of operation type, system type, and application. Based on operation type, the market is segmented single, multiple, and contingency. On the basis of the system type the market is segmented into airport equipment, remote tower module, and network solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization.

Remote Towers Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Remote Towers Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Remote Towers market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Remote Towers market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Remote Towers market is provided.

