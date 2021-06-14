Robot Drives Market Growing Rapidly In 2023: Analysis By Market Size, Growth in Automotives sector & Key Players Bosch Rexroth, Ingenia Motion Control, Robotics & Drives

Robot Drives Market report will be mainly useful for the manufactures, research institutes, potential investors, key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth managers in Robot Drives industry. Robot Drives Market research report delivers absolute market data on the Robot Drives market drivers, present as well as upcoming growth opportunities, segment wise and region wise challenges faced by a market, competitive scenario in the global market of Automotives sector.

About Robot Drives

Industrial robots have emerged as game changers in the industrial automation sector during the recent years. End-users that were reluctant to adopt automation in their facilities have realized the long-term benefits associated with industrial robots; therefore, many end-users are undergoing a transition to implement robots across various applications. It has been predicted that the revenue of the industrial robotics market will grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period. The rising scope of industrial robotic implementation across end-user applications has subsequently generated demand for servo-electric drives for controlling the movement of robots. With industrial robots being increasingly deployed for welding, painting, material handling, and assembling processes, the market for servo drives is expected to exhibit growth during the forecast period.

Market analysts forecast the global robot drives market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the period 2018-2023.

Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Market driver

Rise in number of SMEs investing in automation

Market challenge

Emergence of low-cost product manufacturers

Market trend

Adoption of customized robots

The Robot Drives Market report delivers a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview, financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of:-

Bosch Rexroth

Ingenia Motion Control

Robotics & Drives

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

ABB

Bass-Antriebstechnik

Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies

Danfoss

DENSO Robotics

Emerson Electric

Fanuc

Harmonic Drive

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

Kollmorgen

Micro-Motor

ROBOTEC Engineering

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Robot Drives market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Robot Drives market.

Robot Drives Market research focuses on: –

Market Characteristics, Market Landscape

Market Size, Market Segmentation

Vendor Analysis, Vendor Landscape, and Competitive Landscape

Regional Landscape, Decision Framework

Market Dynamics: – Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

The CAGR of each segment in the Robot Drives market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great simplicity. Global and regional Robot Drives market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors, etc.

Porter’s five forces analysis of Robot Drives market is included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future market size.

