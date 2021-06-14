Sleep Apnea Devices Market is growing at $ 8,305.3 Million in 2025 with CAGR of 7.9% led by Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology, Devilbiss Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited

Sleep apnea is a disorder resulting into loud snoring, which consists of three types namely obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The symptoms of sleep apnea are loud snoring, variations in breathing, awaking in between of sleep, lack of attention, excess of daytime sleep, irritability and lack of sleep during night. Nasal congestion, over-weight, being older, circumference of neck, narrowed airway, habit of constant smoking and drinking, family history are various risk factors for sleep apnea.

“Sleep Apnea Devices Market” added to The Insight Partners. A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. this report includes potential opportunities in the Sleep Apnea Devices industry at the global and regional levels.

The sleep apnea devices market is estimated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 4,607.9 Mn in 2017.

The market for sleep apnea devices consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; RedMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC and others.

Get Sample Copy on this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000846

In our study, we have segmented the sleep apnea devices market by diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users. On the basis of diagnostic devices, the global sleep apnea devices market is segmented as polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems and single-channel screening devices. The polysomnography devices segment has the largest market share among the type segment. On the basis of therapeutic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into facial interfaces, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances and accessories. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices has the largest market share among the therapeutic device segment. On the basis of end user, global sleep apnea devices market is segmented into hospitals and home.

Major Market Developments-

· In May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device which are developed for the usage in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. Additionally, rising geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

The market for sleep apnea devices has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, new product developments by key players in the market and rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the US is likely to boost the growth of Sleep Apnea Devices market in North America.

Have questions related to report ask us at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPHE100000846

Objectives of the study are:

· To define, describe, and forecast the Sleep Apnea Devices market in North America and Europe on the basis of diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users

· To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the Sleep Apnea Devices market in North America and Europe (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

· To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

· To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares

· To estimate and forecast the Sleep Apnea Devices market by diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users in North America (U.S. and Canada) and Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Healthcare IT, Biotechnology and Medical Device industries.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]