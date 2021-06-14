Smart Door Lock Market 2019 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Assa Abloy, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Smart Door Lock Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Smart Door Lock market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Door Lock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Door Lock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Assa Abloy

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

Miwa Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Remote Locks

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Other



