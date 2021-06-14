Smart Door Lock Market 2019 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Assa Abloy, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Smart Door Lock Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Smart Door Lock Market
The global Smart Door Lock market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Smart Door Lock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Door Lock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Assa Abloy
Samsung
Allegion
Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)
Miwa Lock
Master Lock (Fortune Brands)
Guangdong Be-Tech
Adel
August
Honeywell
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Tenon
Locstar
Probuck
Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3899677-global-smart-door-lock-market-research-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Cipher Locks
Fingerprint Locks
Remote Locks
Others
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Other
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3899677-global-smart-door-lock-market-research-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)