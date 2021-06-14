Smart Weapons Market strategy and research- leading players Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, MBDA, General Dynamics Corporation, Orbital ATK, BAE Systems , The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Textron , and Rheinmetall AG

Smart weapons is a military term that is used for the weapons that are able to guide themselves to the target with the help of onboard computers. Weapons such as bombs and projectiles guided by lasers have higher accuracy in hitting the target as compared to the normal weapons.

Increase in the terrorist activities globally, thereby increasing the need for a better and modernized weapons, is one of the major driver for the growth of smart weapons. However, certain regulations in some countries regarding the export of such product can act as restraining factor in the market. The growing trend in the smart weapons market is the development initiative that has been taken to incorporate biometric technology in the weapons such as palm print scanners or voice recognition.

The key players influencing the market are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, MBDA, General Dynamics Corporation, Orbital ATK, BAE Systems PLC, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Textron Inc., and Rheinmetall AG.

