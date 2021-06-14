Specialty Metallic Pigments Market 2019 Global Trends, Capital Investment, Top Players Survey and Trend Report By 2023

According to the Market Research Future, the global market of Organic Matting Agent is booming and expected to gain further prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a voluminous growth by 2023, registering a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Specialty Metallic Pigments are colors/dyes made from metal flakes and are designed to give a shimmering, seamless effect to a specific final product. Finding applications in diverse industries like automotive, construction, furniture, personal care & cosmetic and printing Specialty Metallic Pigment perceive an augmented demand worldwide.

Specialty Metallic Pigments are widely utilized for printing and to add aesthetic elements to the packaging material. Furthermore, rising demand for attractive packaging coupled with the continuous growth of packaging sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the review period.

In personal care & cosmetic, these Metallic colors are used in various products ranging from powders, nail paints, to hair care to give these products a fascinatingly shimmering effect and a unique tangible dimension, thus presenting them as a complete speciality product and indispensable.

Paints & Coating industries predominantly drive the market growth. Automotive industry accounts for a larger contribution witnessing the increasing demand and production of automobiles worldwide. Other burgeoning industries contributing the market growth include construction, architecture, electronics & electrical and furniture.

Worldwide Specialty Metallic Pigments Market – Segments

The Specialty Metallic Pigments market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Type: Comprises Copper, Aluminium, Bronze, Stainless Steel, Zinc, and others

By Application: Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Plastics, and other.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment Aluminium by type has accounted for the largest market share due to growing acceptance in automotive paints & coatings.

Worldwide Specialty Metallic Pigments Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the review period, driven by increasing demand from end use industries such as automobiles, packaging, and construction.

North America is expected to witness a significant growth owing to strict regulatory framework along with high technology adoption rate. North American countries such as U.S. and Canada are among the major contributors in the regional market growth and are expected to witness regional market growth during the review period.

European countries such as Russia, Spain, Germany, and UK have emerged as the regional consumer market due to growing end use industries and increasing consumer spending on personal care products.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Specialty Metallic Pigments Market are BASF SE (Germany), Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC (U.S.), Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), Kolortek Co., Ltd (China), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), AMETEK.Inc. (U.S.), Sun Chemical Corporation.(U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toyal America, Inc. (U.S.), COPRABEL S.A. (Belgium), and others.

