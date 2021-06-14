Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market 2019-2025 In-Depth Analysis Profiling Eminent Players- LinkedIn Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CareerBuilder, Workday, Skillsoft Corporation, IBM, PeopleFlue

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services are the tools and services used by companies to find people with a required talent for a specific job. Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services helps organizations in anticipating future hiring needs, finding and engaging the best candidates. These solutions help organizations in saving time and resources in staffing.

Due to the growing impact of social media in recruiting, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient solutions. With low employment rate staffing is becoming risky and difficult and talent acquisition and staffing solution providers are focusing on providing enhanced solutions. Growth in the popularity of social media and integrated solutions is driving this market whereas the low rate of adoption and high costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

“Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, component, building type, application, and geography. The global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market.

Leading Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Players:

1. LinkedIn Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. CareerBuilder,LLC

4. Workday Inc.

5. Skillsoft Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. PeopleFluent Inc

8. Krones Incorporated

9. Paycom Software Inc

10. Saba Software Inc.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

