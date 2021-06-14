Thermal Printing Market Competitive Analysis By 2027: Bixolon Brother Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, Seiko

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Thermal Printing Market report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Thermal Printing Market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.

Some of The Leading Players of Thermal Printing Market

Bixolon

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Thermal printing is primarily used for creating labels, safety signs, barcodes, and similar applications. A thermal printer uses heat for producing image on paper. Increasing brand and label awareness have created a demand for thermal printing. Emergence of e-commerce platforms and adoption of automatic identification and data capture technologies has given a boost to the current thermal printing landscape.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The thermal printing market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period on account of the growth of e-commerce industry and increasing usage of the technology for on-demand printing applications. Besides, growing concerns towards product safety and anti-counterfeit are further expected to augment the market growth. However, strict printing regulations may hamper the growth of the thermal printing market. On the other hand, demand for barcode printers in the supply chain is likely to offer significant growth opportunity for the key players operating in the thermal printing market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Thermal Printing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thermal printing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, printer type, verticals, and geography. The global thermal printing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermal printing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global thermal printing market is segmented on the basis of technology, printer type, and vertical. Based on technology, the market is segmented as direct thermal (DT), thermal transfer (TT), and dye diffusion thermal transfer (D2T2). On the basis of the printer type, the market is segmented as Barcode printers, RFID printers, POS printers, kiosk & ticket printers, and others. The market on the basis of the vertical is classified as industrial & manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, retail, government, and others.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Thermal Printing Market LANDSCAPE Thermal Printing Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS THERMAL PRINTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Thermal Printing Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE Thermal Printing Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES Thermal Printing Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION Thermal Printing Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Thermal Printing Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Thermal Printing Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

