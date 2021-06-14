Traction Transformer Market Growth by 2027 – ABB, Alstom SA, JST Transformateurs, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, EMCO Limited and International Electric Co., Ltd.

Traction transformer is one of the essential components of an electric traction system. It is an electrical device used while designing and manufacturing a railway system. The function of the traction transformer is to transfer the energy from one circuit to another using electromagnetic induction. It has replaced the traction system run by fossil fuels and acts as a vital component of the electric traction system.

The traction transformer market demand is majorly propelled by the advancements in railway infrastructure worldwide. The government of various countries is taking initiatives to enhance their railway infrastructure and have started new projects such as high-speed trains with high power. Furthermore, increasing use of railways as well as rapid electrification of rail networks globally is another factor fueling the demand for traction transformer market. However, the complexity of design and the high cost of the systems are the factors hindering the traction transformer market growth to a certain extent.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Alstom SA

3. JST Transformateurs

4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5. Siemens AG

6. EMCO Limited

7. International Electric Co., Ltd.

8. Setrans Holding as

9. Wilson Transformer Company

10. General Electric

The global traction transformer market is segmented on the basis of type, rolling stock, and voltage network. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into tap changing, tapped, and rectifier. The market on the basis of the rolling stock is classified into high-speed trains, electric locomotive, electrical multiple units, and others. Based on voltage network, the market is segmented into AC and DC.

Traction Transformer Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Traction Transformer Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

