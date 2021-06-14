Video Streaming Market Witness Robust Expansion by 2025 | Key Players: Adobe Systems, Netflix, Cisco Systems, Vudu, Amazon Web Services, Ustream, Apple, Akamai, Google, Hulu, Microsoft Corporation

The growing requirement and needs of effective communication system among individuals and organizations across all world is leading to development of efficient and effective communication systems. The individuals and organizations are experiencing increasing need for video interfaces for communication purposes. Video has emerge as one the preferred mode of communication as it provides high real time engagement for users and effectiveness.

In the last few years there is high growth in the numbers of video content distribution networks for various business and personal usage. End users are using various mobile video streaming application by their smart phones and devices for streaming, sharing, storing videos from anywhere and on real time basis. Solutions such as Over the Top (OTT) and pay TV for video streaming are experiencing a high adoptability among users as it provides users the ability to access content anytime and anywhere, skip advertisement and provides flexibility in time. Video stream technology is helping businesses and different industry enterprises for advertising there products and offering in on-demand and live video streaming, as it offers better costumer engagement, which is ultimately providing high growth opportunities for their businesses.

Top key players operating in the global video streaming market: Adobe Systems, Netflix, Cisco Systems, Vudu, Inc. Amazon Web Services, Ustream, Apple Inc. Akamai, Google Inc., Hulu and Microsoft Corporation among others.

Currently there is high acceptance of cloud based video streaming solutions in the small and mid-size companies as it provides them facility of video streaming solutions without investing high on IT infrastructure. The increasing usage and adoption of social networking websites in the last decade and usage of various devices for video streaming are some of the factors that are driving the video streaming market. High network connectivity issues and other network related problems along with rising security concerns of video content are few of the factors that will hinder the growth of video streaming market.

The video streaming market is segmented on the basis of streaming type into non-liner video streaming and live video streaming. Further, on the basis of solution the global video streaming market is segmented into internet protocol television, pay TV and OTT. The video streaming market is also divided on the basis of service into consulting, managed and training and support services and also on the basis of user type into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise the global video streaming market is bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America holds one of the largest share in the global video streaming market. High demand for real time entertainment services in the region has fueled the growth of the video streaming market. Asia Pacific is emerging as a most lucrative video market due to increasing adoption of pay TV, OTT solutions and improve network infrastructures providing high opportunity for video streaming solution providers

