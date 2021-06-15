(2018 – 2023) Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market is projected to Reach US$ 5.13% Billion by 2023

Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Biomedical Temperature Sensors market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.13% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market are –

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

First Sensor AG

Medtronic PLC

Smiths Medical

Measurement Specialties

Inc.

Analog Devices

Inc.

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

LumaSense Technologies

Zephyr Technology Corp.

Covidien

Nonin Medical Inc.

The global biomedical temperature sensor market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 7.55 billion by 2023, projecting a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented by type CMOS sensors, fiber optic sensors, infrared sensors, and end-users are limited to pharmaceutical, healthcare. While, the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing Applications from Healthcare

From past few years, the demand for temperature sensors in the healthcare sector is increasing due to increase in investments from the government to have safe and reliable healthcare infrastructure. The increasing technological proliferation in emerging economies has made this market highly competitive with the emergence of new players. The rising demand for accurate information, rapid technological innovation, increasing demand from healthcare sector are some of the primary drivers that are responsible for increasing demand of the market during the forecast period.

Fiber Optic Sensors (FoS) are Progressively Reaching a Stage of Maturity as a Sensing Technology in Biomedical Applications

Fiber Bragg gratings (FBGs) and Fabry–Perot interferometry (FPI) are the key technologies for biophysical sensing, for parameters, such as pressure, temperature, and strain, at single or multiple points. Fiber optic sensors (FoS) can operate as in vivo diagnostic elements, or to assist other endoscopic devices, or external to the organism in smart textiles. The latest developments in FBG and FPI technologies have found applications in diagnostics, which include cardiovascular, urology, gastroenterology, vitreoretinal, and robotic surgery, which is expected to cater the markets during the forecast period.

North America Has the Largest Market Share Followed By Europe

Matured markets in these regions have facilitated the deployment of these systems. The positive outlook of economic conditions and growing industry trends is driving the market in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to be fastest growing regions during the forecast period.

Global Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Biomedical Temperature Sensors market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Biomedical Temperature Sensors market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

