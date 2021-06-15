(2018 – 2023) Tofu Market is expected to grow and will hit a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period

Tofu Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Tofu market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Tofu Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.05% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Tofu Market are –

Hain Celestia

House Foods Group

Hugli Holding Company

Pulmuone Co.

Ltd

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

The Nisshin Oillio Group

Ltd.

San Jose Tofu

Tofurky

Eden Foods

Morinaga & Company

Kikkoman Corporation

Amy’s Kitchen

The global tofu market size is expected to register a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.

Several companies and their scientists are working hard for developing a range of meat free protein products, often called as “synthetic meats” or “alternative meats”. For instance, a plant based condiment manufacturing company Hampton Creek recently revealed that it has been developing technology for producing lab made meat often referred as “clean meat”. Once such products will be launched in market, there will be high competition and growth for tofu market.

Market Dynamics

Major number of people are shifting towards vegan diets and tofu is an excellent substitute for meat products. There is an increasing health awareness among individuals, so consumers will be more attracted to consume tofu as it is gluten free and contains no cholesterol. It is excellent source of protein as well. Besides, the price of soy products is considerably lower than that of milk product and it will affect the preparation price for tofu as well. Ultimately, there will be an increase in market growth for tofu.

Although tofu is rich in calcium content as it has several artificially added coagulants such as calcium sulphate, yet it lacks naturally present calcium. As a result, this causes people reluctant about its consumption. Another major restraint is the high perishability rate of tofu and tofu based products.

The number of lactose intolerant people are increasing in Asia-Pacific and US, which will cause customers to consume these products more. Moreover, the distribution salesforce data reveals an inclined buying of plant based products, organic products & non GMO products. Hence, the companies will have huge potential in meeting the demands of tofu and tofu based products.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global tofu market can be categorized into processed and unprocessed tofu. Processed tofu dominated the market share in 2016, major reason being its longer shelf-life and higher preservation capacity. However, unprocessed tofu is expected to show the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Perhaps, this is due to increasing awareness among individuals for consuming natural products without preservatives.

By application, the tofu market can be segmented into supermarkets/hypermarket, convenience stores, online channels and others. Countries like US are emphasizing on more inflow of plant based products such as tofu instead of meat products in hypermarkets such as Walmart. However, smaller retailers are little skeptical on selling these products, pertaining to its high cost.

Regional Segmentation

According to 2017 data, Asia Pacific dominated the global tofu market in terms of revenue while US leads the market growth specifically due to shifting lifestyle patterns. The major contributing countries in Asia-Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia. China is one of the fastest growing market for soybean and is anticipated to be major exporter as well. This will ultimately affect the growth market for tofu and tofu based products.

Also, emerging nations of Middle East and Africa has huge opportunities to the global tofu market due to its high nutritional benefits. For instance, tofu is currently being used in shawarma, a fast food staple in the Middle East, as a substitute of meat.

Key Developments

• January 2017 : Hain Celestial established partnership with Hain Tilda, India to manufacture, market and distribute its product in various categories. Also, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) has entered into a joint venture with the Vitasoy Group of Hong Kong to explore the market potential of plant-based sustainable beverages in the Philippines.

Global Tofu Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Tofu Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Tofu market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Tofu market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

