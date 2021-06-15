2019 Artificial Intelligence Market In-Depth Analysis of Size, Share and Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2019-2023
The "Artificial Intelligence Market" report provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a manufacturing process, raw material, and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.
Industry experts project Artificial Intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 48.07% during the period 2019-2023.
About Artificial Intelligence Market:
Maintenance of equipment such as mobile towers in the telecommunication industry is one of the key factors that can enhance equipment performance and enable cost saving. Service providers in this industry must be able to effectively monitor their equipment and infrastructure such as servers in data centers and set-top boxes to ensure a secure and reliable network. Maintaining the equipment reduces downtime and improves effectiveness. Predictive maintenance enables enterprises to predict the time when equipment failure can occur which in turn will support them to prevent failure by performing maintenance. Hence the use of Al can help enterprises in the effective predictive maintenance which in turn will lead to the increase in adoption of Al in the telecommunication industry. Ouranalysts have predicted that the global artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry will register a CAGR of nearly 47% by 2023.
The Artificial Intelligence Report provides key statistics on the market status of Global Artificial Intelligence Market manufacturers.
Market analysts forecast the global Artificial Intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of 48.07% during the period 2019-2023.
Market Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence Market:
Increasing use of AI of network optimization
Al can help telecom providers to build self-optimizing networks (SONs), which provide network operators the ability to automatically optimize their network quality depending on traffic information by time zone and region. This, in turn, will enable enterprises to optimize their inventory by making orders based on the estimated demand, current inventory level, and lead time.
Poor availability of skilled workforce and high cost of implementing AI
A major challenge for the growth of Al in the telecommunication industry is the lack of technical expertise among the workforce. Enterprises implementing Al are required to have sound knowledge on working with Al software platforms and periodic servicing necessities to ensure smooth operations. The lack of technical knowledge can impact the demand for Al in the telecommunication industry.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry during the 2019-2023, view our report.
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Artificial Intelligence Market by means of a region:
- North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
The report explores the international major Artificial Intelligence players in detail, presenting company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2012-2019 market shares for each company.
Production plants, their capacities, global production, and revenue are studied. Also, the Artificial Intelligence Sales growth in various regions and R&D status are covered.
The report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Artificial Intelligence including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Artificial Intelligence.
