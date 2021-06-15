5G Chipset Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Qualcomm Technologies, Xilinx, Intel, Nokia, Qorvo, Anokiwave, Infineon TechnologiesIBM, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions

According to Publisher, the Global 5G Chipset market is accounted for $0.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.1%. Factors such as growing IoT connections, rising demand for mobile data services and high demand expected from 5G-enabled smartphones are boosting the market growth. However, high hardware cost involved in terrestrial network densification is hindering the market growth.

Based on end-user, consumer electronics holds a significant market share. The growth is directed towards rise of 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices in the market. After the standardization of 5G network connectivity, it will be the high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity. By, operational frequency, The frequency band (between 26 and 39 GHz) is leading the market during the forecast period owing to high bandwidth accessible by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are propelling the growth of this frequency band.

By geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G chipset market due to the high demand for advanced technologies such as connected cars, machine-to-machine communication and artificial intelligence will offer vast opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the key players in global 5G Chipset market include Integrated Device Technology, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Xilinx, Intel, Nokia, Qorvo, Anokiwave, Infineon TechnologiesIBM, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions, Analog Devices, Cavium and Huawei Technologies.

