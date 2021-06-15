Antibiotics Market Report – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2025
Antibiotics Market Overview :
The global antibiotics market generated $42,335 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $50,374 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025.
Antibiotic is an antimicrobial substance, which are used in the treatment and prevention of bacterial infections, as well as used rarely to combat protozoan infections. Antibiotics are the medicines that either discontinue bacteria from growing or destroy bacteria straight referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics respectively. Easy accessibility of antibiotics at drug stores and in hospitals with prescription or without prescription fuels their consumption across the world. Moreover, increases antibiotics demand during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, joint replacement, and others boosts the market growth.
Surge in demand for antibiotics, owing to increased consumption in low- & middle-income countries and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases are the key factors that boost the growth of the global antibiotics market. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics to treat bacterial infections and increase in clinical trials to determine safety & efficacy of the antibiotics drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics, and time taken for regulatory approval are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and introduction of novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.
The global antibiotics market is segmented based on class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration, and region. On the basis of class, the market is classified as beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, macrolides, quinolones, and others. The beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment is further segmented into penicillin, cephalosporin, monobactam, and carbapenem. Depending on drug origin, the antibiotics market is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. According to the spectrum of activity, it is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. Based on route of administration, it is segregated into oral, intravenous, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Antibiotics Market :
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global antibiotics market is provided.
An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Antibiotics Key Market Segments :
By Class
Beta Lactam & Beta Lactamase Inhibitors
Penicillin
Cephalosporin
Carbapenem
Monobactam
Quinolones
Macrolides
Others
By Drug Origin
Natural
Semisynthetic
Synthetic
By Spectrum of Activity
Broad-spectrum Antibiotic
Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories
Allergan Plc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Novartis International AG (Sandoz)
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
