Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market Study, Outlook to 2024

Scope of the Report:

An Automated Medication Dispensing Machine, or automated dispensing cabinet (ADC) is a computerized drug storage device or cabinet designed for hospitals. ADCs allow medications to be stored and dispensed near the point of care while controlling and tracking drug distribution. They also are called unit-based cabinets (UBCs), automated dispensing devices (ADDs), automated distribution cabinets or automated dispensing machines (ADMs).

The worldwide market for Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Omnicell

TOSHO

YUYAMA

Swisslog

Parata

ScriptPro

Talyst

TCGRx

Cerner

Kirby Lester

Medwei Medical Technology

WARRENWELL

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Medication Dispensing

Automated Packaging and Labeling

Automated Storage and Retrieval

Automated Medication Compounding

Table Top Tablet Counters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

