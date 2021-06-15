Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Metals, Melexis, NTN-SNR, WABCO, NXP Semiconductors,

The global wheel speed sensor market that also be known as ABS sensor used for different vehicle types. These sensors are specifically used for the purpose of anti-lock braking system to assist vehicles for safe braking and easy maneuvering in emergency situations. Wheel speed sensors holds a great potential in changing the safety of vehicles; thus making them more safe and comfortable. ABS sensors are designed to be useful whenever a driver slams on the brakes, particularly when road conditions are slippery or wet. In these conditions, a vehicle is more likely to slide, or skid, if the wheels lock. The primary function of ABS sensors allow you to avoid skidding and retain steering control after hard braking.

The global automotive wheel speed sensor market is dynamic in nature, and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The global automotive wheel speed sensor market encompasses sensor type and vehicle type segment of the automotive wheel speed sensor market. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive wheel speed sensor market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

The global automotive wheel speed sensor market is segmented based on sensor type, vehicle type, and region. Based on sensor type, the market is fragmented into active and passive. Based on vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive wheel speed sensor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sensor Type

o Active

Active Hall Effect Sensor

Active Magneto Resistive Sensor

o Passive

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

