Bifold Doors Market Registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023

The global bifold doors market accounted for $9,779 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $13,929 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Bifold doors make use of a folding mechanism via presence of multiple hinges applied through numerous panels, leading to formation of doors that co-exist as door-walls system. These doors provide enough insulation without compromising the interior temperature of the infrastructure. Bifold doors are applicable as both interior doors and exterior doors such as interior dividers, doors-walls system, patio doors, restaurants, and retail store fronts among others. Moreover, these doors are better suited for larger doors compared to sliding doors, in terms of thickness of the panels and seamless transition between inside and outside of the house.

Rapid urbanization and availability of multiple door options for users drive the market. Moreover, bifold doors in resorts, hotels, and retail store fronts can offer significant view of the outside environment and subsequently enhance the visual aesthetics of the infrastructure. Increase in focus on installing more energy-efficient doors that maintain the insulation and interior temperature of the building is also anticipated to fuel the demand for bifold doors during the forecast period. However, the use of multiple panels for folding mechanism of the doors increases the initial cost of installation of these doors, which is expected to hinder the growth of bifold doors market. Further, the doors require precision and accuracy of placing the pivots or hinges, which can be challenging for do-it-yourself (DIY) users, and further increases the cost of installation through professional services. As a result, providing modular panels and hinges for bifold doors can provide profitable opportunities for the manufacturers.

The global bifold doors market is segmented on the basis of by material, application, end user, and geography. Based on material, the market is divided into wood, metal, glass, vinyl, fiberglass, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into interior doors and exterior doors. Residential and nonresidential end users are studied in this report. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Currently, the global bifold doors market in dominated by key players such as Andersen Corporation, Bifold ByDesign Ltd., Chase Windows Co., Euramax Solutions Limited, JELD-WEN, Inc., Kloeber, Nana Wall Systems, Inc., Origin Frames Ltd., Pella Corporation, and The Bi-folding Door Company among others.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global bifold doors market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Vinyl

– Fiberglass

– Others

By Application

– Interior Doors

– Exterior Doors

By End User

– Residential

– Nonresidential

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Andersen Corporation

– BiFolds BiDesign Ltd.

– Chase Windows Co.

– Euramax Solutions Limited

– JELD-WEN, Inc.

– Kloeber

– Nana Wall Systems, Inc.

– Origin Frames Ltd.

– Pella Corporation

– The Bi-folding Door Company

