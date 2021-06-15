Bio-degradable Packaging Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR 15.2% During 2018-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Bio-degradable Packaging Market – By Packaging Type (Plastic, Paper), By Application (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceuticals Packaging, Personal & Home Care Packaging, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Bio-degradable Packaging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global Bio-degradable Packaging market is expected to reach $XX.X million by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The global Bio-degradable Packaging market is segmented based on Packaging Type as Plastic & Paper. Based on Application, the market is also segmented as Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceuticals Packaging, Personal & Home Care Packaging, Others.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. The geographic analysis offers thorough insights on the major trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the economic impact, and investments in the industry. The geographical analysis section also comments on the leading market vendors shaping the advances of the industry in the respective countries.

The market consists of a well robust supply chain with the presence of various large-to-small-sized players, BASF SE, The International Paper Company, Mondi plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Holmen, MeadWestvaco Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, RockTenn, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG are some of the major players in Bio-degradable Packaging market.

Research Methodology

Our market research reports offer high-standard actionable insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology consisting of extensive secondary research, primary interviews with industry leaders & validation and triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal database and market research tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been leveraged to accumulate raw industry data. About 70+ detailed primary interviews with the industry veterans across the value chain in all five regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report offers market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. It provides analytical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as emerging market players.



The following are the key features of the report:

• Market Overview, Industry Maturity Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

• Market Environment Analysis: Growth drivers and barriers, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade Analysis

• Market forecast analysis for 2019-2024

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive Landscape: Company Market share, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

• Market Segments and Growth Opportunities by geographies and countries

• Industry Trends

• Market Analysis and Recommendations

• Key Market Driving Factors

The Bio-degradable Packaging Market is segmented into the following categories



By Packaging Type

• Plastic

• Paper

By Application

• Food & Beverage Packaging

• Pharmaceuticals Packaging

• Personal & Home Care Packaging

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook



6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Bio-degradable Packaging Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Bio-degradable Packaging Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Bio-degradable Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Bio-degradable Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Bio-degradable Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Bio-degradable Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Bio-degradable Packaging Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Bio-degradable Packaging Market 2017

7.2. Global Bio-degradable Packaging Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Bio-degradable Packaging Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Bio-degradable Packaging Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Bio-degradable Packaging Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World



10. Sustainability Trends in Bio-degradable Packaging Market (If Feasible)

11. PESTLE Analysis for Bio-degradable Packaging Market



12. Global Bio-degradable Packaging Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



