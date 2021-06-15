Business Process Management Global Market 2019: Key Players – Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Biz Talk Server, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Fujitsu, Capgemini

Business Process Management Industry

Description

Global Business Process Management Market

Global Business Process Management Market is accounted for $7.34 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% to reach $26.76 billion by 2026. Increasing business organizations, cost efficiency and rising need for automation to reduce the product or service cost are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, resistance to adoption from the IT staff and the lack of clarity in terms of the value proposition as an IT solution are hindering the market growth.

Business Process Management (BPM) is the discipline that combines knowledge from information technology and knowledge from management sciences and applies this to operational business processes. These systems are generic software systems that are driven by explicit process designs to enact and manage operational business processes.

By End User, BFSI segment registered significant growth. It enables banks to automate business processes like account opening, lending or payments to optimize. Institutions in the BFSI sector are adopting BPM solutions to deal with immediate process improvements and to tackle different business process improvement initiatives, which will help institutions to target and serve customers better. Amongst Geography, North America acquired the largest market share growth due to the presence of a large number of BPM vendors such as Pega, IBM and Oracle in United States.

Some of the key players in Global Business Process Management market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Biz Talk Server, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Fujitsu, Capgemini, Global 360, Opentext, Inc. , Appian Corporation, Adobe, BP Logix, Inc., SAP, Pegasystems, Inc., Fabasoft, Hewlett Packard, Red Hat, Inc., Tibco Software, WebMethodsI, Ultimus and BizFlow Corp.

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solution

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Business Functions Covered:

• Accounting and Finance

• Human Resources

• Manufacturing

• Operations & Supply Chain Management

• Sales and Marketing

• Supply Chain Management

• Other Business Functions

End Users Covered:

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

