Cargo Hold Coatings Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2028

Cargo Hold Coatings Market: Introduction

A cargo hold coating is a type of coating used in aircraft, trains and ships along with other cargo carriers. As the name suggests, cargo hold coatings are used for the protection of cargo carriers. A cargo hold coating is formulated to resist abrasion, impact and corrosion. Cargo hold coatings also help in the prevention of mechanical damage caused from different types of activities or operations such as the loading and unloading of cargo. Cargo hold coatings can be applied for protective as well as aesthetic functions; however, in general, cargo hold coatings are widely used for protection purpose.

Cargo hold coatings make the cargo area appealing for customers as well as inspectors or supervisors. But the main role of the cargo hold coatings is to provide protection to the cargo hold or container from physical damage, corrosion or any other cause of degradation. The two main types of cargo categories are packaged cargo and unpackaged cargo. The type of cargo hold coating to be used is mainly depended on the type of cargo carrier, mode of transport or other special cases. Cargo hold coatings should provide resistance to drastic environmental conditions. Cargo hold coatings require several number of certification from the authorities such as FDA certification regarding safety and anti-corrosion certification. Recently there is increase in the number of regulations imposed on cargo hold coatings.

Cargo Hold Coatings Market: Dynamics

Increasing pace of globalization has boosted trade relations between nations. Growing trade relations have led to an increase in the export of goods and services. Growing exports have boosted the cargo hold coatings market and growing industrialization has led to the growth of trade in the domestic market. Growing trade in the domestic market has led to a rise in cargo transportation from different places, owing to which there is a rise in the cargo hold coatings market. Also, the growing population has led to an increase in the consumption of goods or products, due to which there is a surge in the demand for goods and products. The increasing regulations on cargo hold coatings and the changing trade policies may restrain the growth of the cargo hold coatings market.

Cargo Hold Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

The ship building industry and container manufacturing industry originated in North America and Western Europe. But as these regions have become matured markets, the growth of the shipbuilding industry here is sluggish in nature, owing to which these regions can be considered as moderate markets for cargo hold coatings. Countries such as China, South Korea and Japan possess dominant shipbuilding industries, due to which Asia Pacific and Japan are pegged to be prominent markets for cargo hold coatings. The emerging popularity of water transportation in regions of Latin America makes it a potential market for cargo hold coatings.Â Â

Cargo Hold Coatings Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global cargo hold coatings market identified across the value chain include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.



Jotun



Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.



PPG Industries, Inc.



Hempel



Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd.



RX Marine International



