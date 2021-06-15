Cellulose Acetate Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Global Cellulose Acetate Research Report.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2019: by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast – 2023. The product is highly used in woven fabrics, knitting, and braided textiles. Various applications of cellulose acetate include medical gauze, ribbons, coffin linings, home furnishings, woven velvets, woven satins, and others. The product is available in a variety of deniers, lusters, colors, finishes, package size, and compactions types.

Additionally, the product offers good toughness, deep gloss, and high transparency. It is often blended with other fibers to make combination yarns. The product is used in the production of cigarette filter tow as it reduces overall nicotine and tar intake and is biodegradable. The increasing consumer demand for low tar cigarettes across the globe is likely to propel the market growth during the review period. Furthermore, cellulose acetate is also used in food packaging as it possesses relatively low gas & moisture barrier properties and is plasticized for film production.

These properties increase the shelf life of food products, which is expected to fuel the product demand in the food packaging sector over the review period. The product finds its application in wound dressings, personal hygiene products, and absorbent clothes & wipes due to its moisture retention, cytotoxicity, as well as antibacterial properties against bacterial species Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia Coli, and the yeast Candida albicans.

Cellulose acetate is available in two types namely fiber and plastics. The fiber segment dominated the market in 2016 owing to its easy availability. The fiber type cellulose acetate held major of the global market share in 2016 due to its extensive use in the manufacturing of cigarette tows and textiles. Acetate fibers are fast-drying, wrinkle resistant, and soft used for dresses, draperies, carpets, umbrellas, and others. It is used in the manufacturing of cigarette tows due to its high heat stability, high absorptivity, and biodegradability. The biodegradable nature of cellulose acetate is likely to offer substantial opportunities to the plastic type cellulose acetate in the mature markets such as the U.S.

The application segment includes textiles & apparels, cigarette filters, photographic films, tapes & labels, spectacle frames, and others. Growing demand from the textiles & apparels industry is majorly driving the global cellulose acetate market growth. This growth is attributed to various properties that the product offer such as soft nature, heat-resistance, and comfort. The increasing use of cellulose acetate as a replacement of silk owing to its low cost is expected to fuel the growth of the textile industry. The product demand from ophthalmology industry for manufacturing frame-wears is expected to fuel the market growth during the review period. However, the demand for cellulose acetate in photographic films is likely to decline on account of the substitution by other low-cost effective products such as polyesters.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global cellulose acetate market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the global cellulose acetate market in 2016 on account of the high demand from the textiles & apparels industry. The changing lifestyle in the emerging countries such as India and China is likely to fuel the market growth

Textiles & clothing is a diverse sector playing an important role in European manufacturing industry, which is expected to drive the global cellulose acetate market. Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the U.K are major contributor to the textiles and fashion goods that produce a wide range of products such as carpets, home textiles, cellulosic fibers, and technical textiles.

High demand from the food packaging and textiles industry is expected to drive the cellulose acetate market in the North American region during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Competitive Analysis of Cellulose Acetate Market Report:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global cellulose acetate market are Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation (Japan), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Daicel Corporation (Japan), China National Tobacco Corporation (China), Accordis Cellulosic Fibers, Inc. (U.S.), SK Chemicals (South Korea), Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd. (China), Sappi (South Africa), Rayonier Advanced Materials (U.S.), and Borregaard (Norway).

