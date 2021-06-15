Chlorooctane Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018-2028

Chlorooctane Market Insights

Chlorooctane, also known as octyl chloride, is a liquid base chemical formed by mixing n-octanol and hydrogen chloride. Chlorooctane is a colorless, clear, flammable liquid belonging to the organic halogen compounds family. It is difficult/hard to dissolve in water, but can be mixed with alcohol and ether. Chlorooctane is on the special health hazard substance list because it is flammable and gives off irritating or toxic fumes (or gases) in a fire. It is used as a solvent, as a medicine to control worms, for organometallic compound synthesis, and also to produce other chemicals. Chlorooctane is also used as an alkylating agent in organosynthesis, organometallic compound manufacturing, and as a solvent. There are various HPLC grade of chlorooctane that are available in market such as HP502-1LT-EA, HP502-1LT-CS, HP502-4LT-EA, HP502-4LT-CS, etc.

Chlorooctane Market: Dynamics

Globally, the chlorooctane market is mainly influenced by its demand and availability in various regions. The consumption of chlorooctane is more in pharmaceutical industries as it is mixed with other chemicals in order to produce various medicines. China, being a major producer and consumer of chlorooctane, immensely affects the market dynamics of the global chlorooctane market. Nowadays, many new methods for the synthesis of chlorooctane are being developed to make it pollution-free, since when chlorooctane reacts with NaCn in the presence of a phase transfer catalyst (PTC), the reaction becomes faster without any anhydrous condition from an external source. Some PTCs are Aliquat 336: methyltrioctyl ammonium chloride, Benzyl trimethyl ammonium chloride or bromide, and benzyl triphenyl phosphonium iodide. Due to the strict requirements of the productive technology of 1-chlorobutane, the production is not able to advance and grow in various regions. However, since the demand downstream is increasing, the output of 1-chlorobutane is expected to grow stably in the next few years.

Chlorooctane Market: Segments

The chlorooctane market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry and region. As the consumption of chlorooctane is increasing in various applications, its demand is also surging in market. The chlorooctane market has been studied on the basis of its price, revenue, market share, and growth rate. Applications such as surface active agents, pharmaceuticals, lubricant composition, refrigerants and are also used as stabilizers for dibutylmagnesium (or n-Cbutyl-sec-butylmagnesium) in various industrial sectors.

Chlorooctane Market: Regional Outlook

China, the U.S., Europe, Southeast Asia, and India are regions that majorly uses chlorooctane in various industry applications such as pharmaceuticals, pesticides, intermediates, etc., Market is projected to be driven by increasing demand from China, with significant use of chlorooctane in pharmaceutical and chemical sector, while demand will be robust in India and Southeast Asian countries too.

Chlorooctane Market: Key Suppliers

Some of the key players operating in the global chlorooctane market are Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd, Henan Allgreen Chemical Co., Ltd , Simagchem, Orchid Chemical , Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd, Jinan Finer Chemical Co., Crovell, Baowei Technology Group, ZhiShang Chemical, Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Henan DaKen Chemical CO.,LTD., Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., J & K SCIENTIFIC LTD., Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co., Ltd., and Kono Chem Co., Ltd

The chlorooctane market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the chlorooctane market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, key success factors, drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, trade overview and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections and growth forecasts using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The chlorooctane market research report provides analysis and information according to chlorooctane market segments such as geography, application, consumption, and product type.

Chlorooctane Market: Key Participants

