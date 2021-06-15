Cloud Security Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027| CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Sophos, Panda Security, Zscaler, McAfee and Symplified

Cloud security services have emerged as a critical aspect of an organization as it offers advanced security solution for the cloud applications. It addresses all the major crucial issues of the companies in a present working scenarios. Owing to the rising data breaching and other security threat, the risk of intrusion of web based mails and information is also increasing. Thus the cloud security market is anticipated to witness further growth in the adoption rate in multiple industry verticals in the coming years. Global cloud security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to large scare adoption of cloud based services subsequently rising the demand for enhanced cloud security systems.

The Cloud Security Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies profiled in cloud security market are CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Sophos, Panda Security, Zscaler, McAfee and Symplified.

Cloud security Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Cloud security Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

