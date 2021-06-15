Cosmetic Dyes Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Cosmetic Dyes Market: Synthetic and Natural Dyes for Various Cosmetic Products

Cosmetic dyes are a type of cosmetic additive that imparts color to various cosmetic products such as hair oil, lotions, lipsticks, nail enamels, soaps, and eye colors

Cosmetic dyes exist in two forms: natural and synthetic. Synthetic cosmetic dyes are widely utilized across all cosmetic applications. Synthetic cosmetic dyes exhibit better stability properties and impart more intense color. Moreover, manufacturing cost of synthetic cosmetic dyes is lower than that of natural cosmetic dyes. However, demand for natural cosmetic dyes expected to grow at a higher pace, as they are less harmful to the skin.

Majority of cosmetic dyes available in the market are ether oil-based, water-based, and solvent-based. Solvent-based cosmetic dyes are employed in nail enamels and skin toners applications, while oil- and water-based cosmetic dyes are used in cosmetic products such as lotions, hair oil, and lipsticks.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Cosmetic Dyes Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Key drivers of cosmetic dyes market

Increasing use of cosmetic dyes in toiletries, skin care, and hair care products is driving the global cosmetic dyes market

Increasing preference for hair color, such as permanent or temporary, is expected to raise the demand for cosmetic dyes during the forecast period. Additionally, rising research activities in the field of demi-permanent hair color with no ammonia formulation expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic dyes during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about the quality of facial cosmetic products such as wrinkle treatment and premium lotions, among the young as well as geriatric population is another factor boosting the global cosmetic dyes market

Continuous advertisement of beauty products through online retailing to offer attractive opportunities

Consistent rise in online marketing of beauty products, advertisement of products through social media, and rising appetite for premium beauty products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of cosmetic dyes.

Increasing importance of natural ingredients in cosmetic products, typically in developed economies, such as those in North America and Western Europe, is likely to boost the demand for organic and herbal products. This, in turn, is likely to offer significant opportunity to manufacturers of natural cosmetic dyes.

Regulations on cosmetic dyes to hamper cosmetic dyes market

Rising regulations on certain color additives that are harmful to skin and can create certain health issues is estimated to restrain the market during the forecast period

For instance, coal-tar based hair dyes and dyes containing lead acetate are regulated under The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Cosmetic Dyes Market here

Asia Pacific expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

In terms of region, the demand for cosmetic dyes can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is a leading region, in terms of consumption of cosmetic dyes. Rising disposable income, due to improving economic conditions, coupled with growing importance of personal grooming among working women with higher incomes is boosting the demand for cosmetic dyes in the region.

Economies in North America and Europe are mature and are likely to grow moderately during the forecast period. Rising demand for premium cosmetic products, such as oil-based lipsticks, and serums, among the rising geriatric population is fueling the demand for cosmetic dyes in North America and Europe.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rising consumer spending on health & beauty products with high per capita income across the UAE and Brazil is expected to boost the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the Cosmetic dyes market

Merger & acquisition and capacity expansion are key strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the cosmetic dyes market. For instance, in 2018, Aakash Chemicals & Dye-Stuffs, Inc., a leading manufacturer of cosmetic dyes, based in the U.S. acquired Sandream Impact, LLC, a supplier of colorants and other specialty chemicals to the cosmetic, personal care, and nutritional industry.

Key players operating in the global cosmetic dyes market include

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Arlex Chemi Pvt. Ltd.

Clariant

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Neelikon

Chromatech Incorporated

Pylam Products Company, Inc.

Organic Dyes & Pigments LLC (ORCO)

Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs

Goldmann Group

Synthesia, a.s.

JAGSON COLORCHEM Ltd

WeylChem International GmbH

Kiri Industries Ltd.

REXZA COLOURS

Global Cosmetic Dyes Market: Research Scope

Global Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Product Type

Natural

Synthetic

Global Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Oil-based

Global Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Form

Powder

Liquid

Others

Global Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Application

Hair Care

Facial Care

Eye Makeup Products

Lip Care

Nail Products

Toiletries

Perfumes

Others (special purpose cosmetics)

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.