Digital Business Support System Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Accenture, Amdocs, CSG International, Capgemini, ZTE Corporation, Cerillion, IBM, Ericsson, FTS, Mahindra Comviva, Infosys, Oracle, Comarch

According to Publisher, the Global Digital business support system market is accounted for $2.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.3%. Rising online transactions and the use of multiple mobile devices and the advent of tailored BSS solutions and new commercial models are driving the market growth. However, time and cost issue is inhibiting the market growth. In addition, growing complexities in network transactions and integration of digital BSS solutions with legacy systems are providing ample of opportunities.

Digital business support system services offer complete support to the telecom operators in digital BSS solutions deployment and operations. These are Qvantel offers an intelligent and efficient foundation for transforming the back-end to serve channels designed for the digital era.

Amongst services, License and maintenance segment services assist the telecom industry in solving product-related issues. These services also include training the commercials clients in managing the installed digital BSS solutions and bringing them in line with the business requirements. By geography, North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period due the US and Canada are also the early adopters of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, and this reason creates enormous opportunities for the growth.

Some of the key players in the Digital business support system market include are Accenture, Amdocs, CSG International, Capgemini, ZTE Corporation, Cerillion, IBM, Ericsson, FTS, Mahindra Comviva, Infosys, Oracle, Comarch, Huawei, Matrixx Software, Nutcracker, Mind CTI, Sterlite Tech, Sigma Systems and Qvantel.

