E-Axle Market Expected To Experience a Positive Growth to 2027 |Allison Transmission, AVL List GmbH, Borgwarner, Continental AG

The “Global E-Axle Market Analysis to 2027” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the E-Axle market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography.

The E-Axle is a cost-attractive, compact electric drive solution for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The vehicle’s axle is powered with the help of a compact unit consisting of power electronics, electric motor, and power transmission. This supports in making electric drives less complex but simpler. Moreover, through this e-axle, the powertrain becomes cheaper, more efficient, and more compact.

Leading E-Axle Market Players are

– Allison Transmission Inc.

– AVL List GmbH

– Borgwarner Inc.

– Continental AG

– Dana Limited

– GKN Plc

– Nidec Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

An exclusive E-Axle Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical models.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the E-Axle industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the E-Axle market for the period of 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

The global E-axle market is segmented on the basis of component, drive type, and electric vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as combining motors, power electronics, transmission, and others. Further, based on drive type, the E-axle market is divided into forward wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. Furthermore, on basis of electric vehicle type, E-axle market is segmented as hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

