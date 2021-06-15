Electric Water Heater Market Explored in the Latest Research by Bradford White Corp., Siemens, AO Smith Corp., Rheem Manufacturing, Bajaj Electricals, General Electric,

Water heater is a device which uses heat transfer method to heat water above its initial temperature using an energy source. Electric water heaters basically heat and retain an amount of water in an insulated cylinder which is ready for use. Typically these water heaters are used in household tasks like cleaning, bathing, cooking and others.

Rising demand in wide domestic applications, increase in demand from healthcare and hospitality sectors, growing old equipment replacement and infrastructure spending in different applications due to disposable income are the key factors that are driving the growth of electric water heater market. In addition, growing government initiatives to enhance rural infrastructure is a new opportunity for the market growth. Whereas, existence of alternative sources along with increasing preference towards solar water heaters may hinder the growth of the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. General Electric Co

2. Siemens AG

3. AO Smith Corporation

4. Rheem Manufacturing Co.

5. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

6. Haier Water Heater Co. Ltd.

7. Midea Group

8. Ariston Thermo SPA.

9. Bradford White Corp.

10. Rinnai Corp.

The “Global Electric Water Heater Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric water heater industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global electric water heater market with detailed market segmentation by product, capacity, application, and geography. The global electric water heater market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric water heater market based on product, capacity and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall electric water heater market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key electric water heater market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are General Electric Co, Siemens AG, AO Smith Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Haier Water Heater Co. Ltd., Midea Group, Ariston Thermo SPA., Bradford White Corp., and Rinnai Corp among others.

