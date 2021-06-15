Enterprise Wearables Market Key Players: Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation

A fresh report titled “Enterprise Wearables Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Enterprise Wearables Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Enterprise wearables device is the technology that enables industries to provide advanced high-end user experience to their employees while performing the tasks. The wearable devices are used to access information via connected devices, automatic storage, and activity tracking, which increases the employee’s productivity and enhances its performance. Further, an increased technological convergence, presence of internet mobility, easy access to information from an ERP system using touch, gesture, voice commands, and ambient & glanceable display drive the need for wearable devices in the enterprise. By end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. In addition, based on technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth and Internet of Things (IoT).

Rise in healthcare awareness and increase in mobile penetration drive the demand for the enterprise wearables market. Further, the benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, and convenience fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of enterprise wearables and rise in data security and privacy concern impedes the market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for enterprise wearables in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil owing to increase in health and wellness provides ample of growth opportunity.

The enterprise wearable market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into wrist-wear, eye wear, head wear, and others. According to the technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth, internet of things (IoT). Based on end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit Inc., and Xiaomi Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global enterprise wearables market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Wrist-wear

– Eye wear

– Head wear

– Others

By Technology

– Bluetooth

– Internet of Things (IoT)

– Bluetooth low energy (BLE)

By End User

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Apple Inc

– Alphabet Inc

– Adidas AG

– Eurotech S.p.A

– Fitbit Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

– Sony Corporation

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Misfit Inc

– Xiaomi Inc

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrant

3.3.4. High competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate threat of substitute

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in concern of health and wellness

3.5.1.2. Growth in Internet and mobile penetration

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise in concern related to data security

3.5.2.2. High cost of enterprise wearables

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for enterprise wearables in emerging market

CHAPTER 4 ENTERPRISE WEARABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. WRIST WEAR

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. EYE WEAR

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. HEAD WEAR

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

Continue…

