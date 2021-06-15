Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Competitive Landscape 2027 – Lead by Chemring Group, Cobham, DuPont de Nemours, iRobot, NABCO Systems and Northrop Grumman

Worldwide Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The growing concern about safety of soldiers as well as mounting adoption EOD bots are the primary reasons for the growth of explosive ordnance disposal market. Continuous threats from external radical groups is boosting the demand for public safety and security is further up surging the explosive ordnance disposal market. All these factors are expected to bolster the explosive ordnance disposal market in the coming years.

The increasing military expenditure and rising cross border issues, are the significant drivers of the explosive ordnance disposal market. The growing development in military sector, as well as soldier modernization activities globally, are creating enormous opportunities for the explosive ordnance disposal market in the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Chemring Group PLC

2. Cobham plc

3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

4. iRobot Corporation

5. NABCO Systems, LLC

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Safaril and , LLC

8. SCANNA MSC LTD.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. UNITED SHIELD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

The global explosive ordnance disposal market is segmented on the equipment type, and end user. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented portable x-ray systems, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers, EOD robots, explosive detectors, search mirrors, and others. On the basis of end user, the market of segmented into defense and law enforcement.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

