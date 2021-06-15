Fish Farming Market Expected to reach $376,485 million by 2025 – Blue Ridge Fish Farming, Eastern Fish, Huon Fish Farming Group, ASMAK

Fish farming procedure facilitates the rearing process to enhance production by regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. This procedure is practiced by some farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can hold the ownership of the stock being cultivated. Approximately 580 species are currently farmed all over the world, representing a wealth of genetic diversity both within and among species.

The global fish farming market size was valued at $257,936 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $376,485 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2018 to 2025. Fish farming deals with the farming, breeding, rearing, and harvesting of aquatic organisms, animals, and plants, which include fish farming, carps, mollusks, crustaceans, and aquatic plants in all types of water environments.

Key players profiled in this report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fish Farming Inc., Grupo Farallon Fish Farming, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

Other major players (not profiled in report) in the value chain are Blue Ridge Fish Farming, Eastern Fish Co., Huon Fish Farming Group Pty Ltd., ASMAK – International Fish Farming Holding Company, RoyMarine Harvest ASA, Nireus Fish Farming S.A., Promarisco, and Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Fish farming, also known as aqua farming, is a practice of cultivating and harvesting different spices of fishes in an ideal condition. It is performed in different cultures such as marine water, freshwater, and brackish water. These fishes are further commercialized for different applications such as food industry, dietary supplement, and others.

Developed countries export their fishes to other developed nations, such as Norway exports salmon to Japan. On the other, developing countries expand their exports by supplying fishes in developed countries such as market without facing prohibitive customs duties; however, they may face market access issues related to non-tariff measures. For some specific products, such as canned tuna, tariff rate quotas are applied, whereby a certain quantity per year can be imported at a reduced tariff. The widespread reduction of import tariffs has been a major driver of the international trade over the past 25 years. Regional trade agreements are reciprocal agreements establishing preferential terms of trade among two or more trading partners in the same region. Thus, regional trade agreement acts as an important driver of the global trade expansion in the past several decades.

The global food supply security issue, owing to increase in global population, and rise in protein demand have fueled the growth of the market. In addition, increase in consumption of zooplanktons, being a major source of proteins, acts as a key factor augmenting the market growth. Technological advancements in the rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants further supplement the market growth. However, climate change has been recognized as a key concern, and is expected to aggravate predicted shortfalls in coastal fisheries production, thus restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of inland fish farming provides numerous opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, adoption of rice fish culture across the globe is expected to open new avenue for the major manufacturers during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY ENVIRONMENT

Chapter: 5: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY FISH TYPE

Chapter: 6: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Alpha Group Ltd.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Product portfolio

7.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Product portfolio

7.3. Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.4. Cooke Fish Farming

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Leroy)

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Marine Harvest ASA (Marine)

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. P/F Bakkafrost (Bakkafrost)

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. Tassal Group Limited (Tassal)

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.9.4. Business performance

7.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. Thai Union Group PLC (Thai Union)

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

7.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

