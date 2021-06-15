Gamification in Education Market Expected to Quadruple by 2027 – Bluerabbit Edu, Bunchball, Classcraft Studios, Cognizant, D2L, Kahoot!, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, NIIT, Paratus Knowledge Ventures, Tophatmonocle Corp

The Insight Partners has announced a New Release on the Global Gamification in Education Industry that analyzes the Gamification in Education market’s current and Historical Growth Trajectory to come up with a Detailed Analysis of the market’s likely future growth trajectory over the forecast period.

The gamification in learning is an educational approach which helps learners to motivate to learn using video game design and elements in learning environments. The purpose is enjoyment and engagement by capturing the interest of learners and inspiring them to continue learning. Gamification in education helps learners to master the skill or information, as they put them to competition or challenges.

The gamification in education market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing adoption of gamification and digital learning, extensive government initiatives for growth of E-learning and learning management systems, rise in cloud adoption among organizations and institutions motivate learners to adopt web-based gamification solutions and increasing importance of continuous learning in corporate setups boosts the market growth. However, the low motivation and engagement in the adoption of gamification solutions is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bluerabbit Edu

Bunchball Inc.

Classcraft Studios Inc.

Cognizant

D2L Corporation

Kahoot!

MPS Interactive Systems Limited

NIIT

Paratus Knowledge Ventures Pvt Ltd

Tophatmonocle Corp

The global Gamification in Education market is segmented on the deployment mode, offering and end user. The global gamification in education market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global gamification in education market is segmented on the deployment mode, offering and end user. Based on deployment mode the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. Based on the offering the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as academic and corporate training. Further the academic is segmented as K-12 and higher education. Based on corporate training the market is segmented as small, medium and large-Sized enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Gamification in Education market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Gamification in Education market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Gamification in Education market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Gamification in Education market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Gamification in Education Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Gamification in Education Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Gamification in Education Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Gamification in Education Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

