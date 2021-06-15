General Aviation Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.72% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023)

General Aviation Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, General Aviation market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ General Aviation Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 0.72% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global General Aviation Market are –

ATR Aircraft

Textron Aviation Inc.

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer S.A

Bombardier Inc.

Pilatus Aircraft

One Aviation Corporation

Gulfstream

Cirrus Aircraft

Lockheed Martin

Dassault Aviation

The global general aviation market is valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2017, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 0.72% during the forecast period. The scope of the present market study includes all aviation other than military and scheduled commercial airlines. General aviation covers a broad range of activities, both commercial and non-commercial, including sports aircraft, flying clubs, flight training, agricultural aviation, and light aircraft manufacturing amongst others.

General aviation forms a considerable component of any national airspace and airport system. As a result, insight into general aviation industry is relevant to issues in air traffic management, air transportation infrastructure, and aviation safety, among others. Beyond the operational aspect, general aviation is of significance to society, as a whole and other stakeholders, including pilot groups, aircraft manufacturers, and the workforce.

The performance of general aviation industry is measured using various parameters, such as active pilots, new airplane deliveries, number of airports, etc. The market is influenced by several factors, such as the health of global economy, technology disruption, the price of avgas, and jet fuels, regulatory standards, etc. Increasing number of passengers using the chartered jet, travel, and tourism are some of the drivers identified in the current market.

Trends

In 2016, there were more than 416,000 general aviation aircraft in the worldwide fleet, ranging from small training aircraft and helicopters to intercontinental business jets. About 210,000 of these, or half the market share is occupied by the US. However, deliveries of general aviation aircraft are still way below their 2007 peak levels, both worldwide, and in the U.S., because the price per aircraft has doubled. Business jet deliveries were strongest in the North American market occupying 2/3rd of the market share, with an increase in market share compared to 2015. The worldwide business aircraft fleet continued to grow in 2016. At the end of the year, JETNET, LLC, showed that the turbine fleet consisted of 36,674 airplanes and 21,225 rotorcraft.

The share of turboprop shipments in North America increased slightly, in 2016, compared to the prior year, 57.8% compared to 56.2%. The second largest market share for turboprop airplane shipments in 2016 was the Asia-Pacific region at 13.2%. Piston-engine aircraft are the most frequently sold general aviation aircraft worldwide followed by business jets and turboprops. In 2016, of the 2,262 aircraft delivered worldwide, 1,019 (45%) were piston-powered, 661 (29%) were jets, and 582 (26%) were turboprops. Experimental airplanes are growing in popularity and make up an increasingly large part of the GA fleet. They are increasingly becoming more sophisticated and packed with advanced technology that is driving the market in many cases.

The number of active experimental airplanes increased to 27,922 in 2015 from 26,191 in 2014. In 2016, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) selected two unleaded aviation fuels, developed by Shell and Swift Fuels, for testing as part of its effort to qualify and deploy unleaded aviation gasoline to replace the 100 low-lead avgas currently used in the piston aircraft fleet. Successful transition from leaded to unleaded avgas will mean the continued safety and utility of the fleet, and a reduced environmental impact. This becomes more important in the context of the recent adoption of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) framework, which aims to adopt carbon neutral growth from 2021 onwards.

Global General Aviation Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

