In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-antenna-module-sales-market-report-2019



Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

The classification of Automotive Antenna Module includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 32%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Antenna Module is application in Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle. The most of Automotive Antenna Module is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the market share in 2017 is about 86%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.24% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.95% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Northeast Industries, Kathrein, Hirschmann, Suzhong etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Antenna Module industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The global Automotive Antenna Module market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Automotive Antenna Module market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Antenna Module market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Kathrein

Laird

Harada

Yokowo

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

Suzhong

Ace Tech

Fiamm

Tuko

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Riof

Shien

Tianye

In view of regional level, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-antenna-module-sales-market-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com