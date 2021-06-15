Global Automotive Stamped Component Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts to 2023

The global automotive stamped component market is deemed to touch a healthy growth at 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). The process of automotive stamping includes placing a metal sheet on the stamping press and using stamping die and tools to transform the flat metal sheet into the shapes desired. This process offers an array of metal forms to the automobile manufacturers that are ready to get fixed with one another to accelerate the manufacturing process. These stamped components thus are products that are ready to use and can be installed in a vehicle. In fact, the technology used for stamping is extremely effective due to the rising use of aluminum sheets in manufacturing automobiles. Aluminum is a metal that is popular for its alluring features such as strong, durable and lightweight. Thus, a vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio is increased greatly thereby paving the way for vehicle efficiency. The different stamped components used in the auto industry include cow panel firewall, C-pillar and A-pillar.

There are a couple of factors that is driving the growth of the automotive stamped component market. Some of the market trends and factors in this market as per an analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) include rising demand for high performing and lighter cars, growing expectation for a car’s speedy delivery, higher profitability of people switching to more efficient and better automobiles faster, time and cost reduction provide by the stamped component manufacturing systems and growing demand for custom-sized vehicles in the last decade. On the flip side, factors that are likely to impede the growth of the automotive stamped component market include concerns related to establishment of processes and high investment capital.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the automotive stamped component market include Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), Kenmode Tool and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Clow Stamping Inc. (U.S.), Manor Tool and Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Acro Metal Stamping Company (U.S.), Lyons Tool & Die Co (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Hobson & Motzer Inc. (U.S.), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), All-New Stamping Company (U.S.), Batesville Tool & Die Inc. (U.S.), Lindy Manufacturing (U.S.), Trans-Matic Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), and Gestamp Automoción (Spain).

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report provides a comprehensive segmental analysis of the automotive stamped component market on the basis of technology, number of stations, stamping process and forming temperature.

Based on technology, it is segmented into blanking, coining, embossing, flanging and bending. Of these, bending and blanking will have the maximum market share owing to simplicity of mass production, durable finished products, affordable process cost and ease of operation.

Based on number of stations, the automotive stamped component market is segmented into operation, progressive/series stage and single stage operation. Of these, the progressive/series stage will have the highest market share followed by single stage operation.

Based on stamping process, it is segmented into pneumatic process, hydraulic process and mechanical process.

Based on forming temperature, the automotive stamped component market is segmented into cold stamping and hot stamping.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the automotive stamped component market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Of these, North America will spearhead the market owing to the total number and sheer size of automobiles manufactured in this region. Besides, people here are in favor of robust and bigger cars. No wonder the automotive stamped component market is deemed to grow at a quick pace. On the other hand, the automotive stamped component market in Asia Pacific is developing at an unprecedented pace owing to the preference of the consumers in this region for small-sized cars. The automotive stamped component market in Europe usually demands power-to-weight ratio that is higher that can be precisely attained through stamped components.

Competitive Analysis

The automotive stamped component market is highly competitive and also fragmented due to the existence of a couple of small and big players that account for a good market share. The matured players incorporate technology and product launch, partnership, collaboration and mergers and acquisition for gaining the competitive edge. They are investing on research and development heavily for developing technology that is completely of a different level in comparison to their competition and thus striving to come up with products with unique features, design and adept technologies.

Oct 2018- Amara Raja, a leading battery maker in India has acquired a license in agreement with JC (Johnson Control Technology Company) for advanced stamped grid plate production. This license will aid the company in manufacturing lead acid batteries.

