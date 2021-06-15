Global Beach Hotels market is projected to growing at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023

A fresh report titled “Beach Hotels Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Beach Hotels Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global beach hotels market size was estimated to be $163,296 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $201,359 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the demand for hotel industry and substantially beach hotels market.

Beach hotels are the hotels that are positioned on or nearby the seashore or are of sea-facing. Several beach resorts offer private beaches to their tourists with luxurious stay options. These are exceptionally popular among honeymoon couples and offer different activities, which include hiking and surfing, water sports, and biking with facilities, such as physical fitness spa services. Mental rejuvenation is one of the crucial benefits of beach resorts.

Inclination of travelers toward peaceful areas than the crowded places has increased the demand for beach hotels. Factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period include increase in per capita income in the developing countries, rise in purchasing power of people, surge in trend to travel in vacation, and different discounts offered on online booking.

The global beach hotels market is segmented on the basis of type, service type, occupants and region. The beach hotels market on the basis of type is categorized into premium, standard, and budget. Based on service type, it is segmented into accommodation, food & beverage, and others. Based on occupants, the market is furthering segmented into solo, and group travels. Geographically, it is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the report are:

– ITC Limited

– Four Seasons Holdings INC.

– IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC)

– Hyatt Hotels Corporation

– Marriott International, INC.

– Shangri-La Asia Limited.

– Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

– Accor SA

– The Indian Hotels Company Limited

– Hilton Worldwide Holdings INC.

– The Oberoi Group.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the beach hotels market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

– Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

– By Type

– Premium

– Standard

– Budget

By Service Type

– Accommodation

– Food & Beverage

– Others

By Occupants

– Solo

– Group

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – France

– – Germany

– – UK

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*:

– Dubai Holding LLC

– Relais & Chteaux Entreprise

– The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd.

– Palace Resorts, S.A. de C.V.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYERS POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in global travel & tourism industry

3.5.1.2. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.3. Increasing penetration of internet

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increasing Terrorism & Crime Rate, Political Uncertainty and Natural Calamities

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Heavy investment for better infrastructure

CHAPTER 4 BEACH HOTELS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. BUDGET

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. STANDARD

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. PREMIUM

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

