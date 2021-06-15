Global Freeze Dried Food Market report 2018 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 7.01% CAGR By 2023 in upcoming years

Freeze Dried Food Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Freeze Dried Food market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Freeze Dried Food Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.01% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Freeze Dried Food Market are –

Nestle

Kerry

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Mondelez International

Inc

Chaucer Freeze Dried

DSM

Novartis

Mercer Foods

The global freeze-dried product market is valued at USD 46.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. Freeze-dried food is the best dehydrated food, due to its superior texture and sensory quality after rehydration. Companies such as Kellogg’s use freeze-dried ingredients (strawberries, banana, etc.) in their breakfast cereal products, giving rise to the freeze-dried ingredient market.

Expansion of Preserved Food Market

Primary factor driving the freeze dried food market is the superior quality of its products when compared to other drying technology products. The other factors driving the global freeze-dried food market are the expanding preserved food market, growing urbanization & increased number of working women, the superior product quality offered, and the convenience to the customer. The final product has an excellent shelf-life (up to 25 years) without any added preservative.

Increased shelf-life makes it a profitable product during its supply chain. Moreover, the ingredients retain their original shape, while being light-weight, which makes it convenient for transportation. In the developed regions such as North America and Europe, the application of freeze-dried ingredients in healthy snack items is growing at a fast rate which is another major driver for the market.

Technological advances in freeze-dried products, to explore super foods such as beetroot and elderberry, is the future spotlight of the market. The growing demand for additive-free and natural products is providing a good opportunity for the freeze-dried market. In the developing regions, there is a growing demand for traditional products such as miso soup in Japan, and instant foods. Targeting these product categories can prove to be potential benefits for the market.

The restraining factor for the market is the availability of other drying techniques such as spray drying, and fluid bed drying, which is relatively low-cost than freeze-drying. Freeze-drying equipment is comparatively costlier than other dryers, which is a major drawback for the small and medium scale industries.

Freeze-Dried Fruits Segment Leads the Market

The freeze-dried product market is segmented by the product type that includes freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, beverages, meat and sea food, dairy products, and prepared foods. The freeze-dried fruits market holds the largest share in the freeze-dried product market, which is followed by vegetables, beverages and meat. The freeze-dried fruit segment accounted for almost a 31.7% share of the total of freeze-dried food market in 2016. This segment is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables are heat sensitive products, which are more prone to loss of vitamins and minerals when exposed to high temperature. Freeze-drying technology preserves necessary vitamins and antioxidants during dehydration, which increases its importance among the drying techniques. Freeze-dried beverages are further segmented into tea, coffee, and fruit beverages. The freeze-dried prepared food segment includes freeze-dried soups and prepared meals. This sub-segment is growing at a fast rate due to the excellent nutrition and sensory quality, apart from its instant cooking ability.

Europe and U.S are the Potential Markets

North America freeze dried food market holds the largest market share in the freeze-dried product market with a wide range of innovative food preservation technologies. The United States is the largest freeze-dried food market in North America, holding almost 55% share of the overall freeze-dried food market in the region. Developing regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, are growing at a swift pace due to their fast-growing economies and changing lifestyles. South America and Asia-Pacific are the fastest growing markets due to the increased pharmaceutical and food industries in the regions.

Key Developments

• September 2017: Nestlé has acquired a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end specialty coffee roaster and retailer based company in Oakland, California.

• March 2017: OFD Foods to open new freeze-dried food plant in New York.

Major Players: NESTLE, KERRY, UNILEVER, KRAFT HEINZ, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, Inc, CHAUCER FREEZE DRIED, DSM, NOVARTIS, MERCER FOODS

Global Freeze Dried Food Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

