Global Indoor Farming Market report 2018 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 14.4% CAGR By 2023 in upcoming years

Indoor Farming Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Indoor Farming market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Indoor Farming Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Indoor Farming Market are –

Aerofarms Bowery Farming Contain Inc. Freshbox Farms Garden Fresh Farms Indoor Farms of America Metropolis Farms Philips Lighting

The global indoor farming market was valued at USD 435.8 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Europe is the biggest and the leading region having maximum area under indoor farming. North America and Europe have developed advanced technologies with respect to indoor farming, while the Asia Pacific region has seen keen investor interest develop the market potential of the region.

Countries in Europe such as France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands and the UK are at the forefront in implementation of indoor farming technologies. Increasing awareness of the benefits and demand for food is expected to drive the establishment of indoor farms in regions such as Asia Pacific and South America.

Hydroponics – Largest Segment by Growing System

Indoor farming is being practiced, both at a small scale as well as at a large scale. The market is segmented by growing system, facility type, crop type and geography. The market has been segmented by growing systems as Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, and Hybrid Systems. By facility type, the segments include Glass or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture System and others. By crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, herbs & micro greens, flowers & ornamentals and others. Growing system helps in avoiding the food loss due to external environment issues. Hydroponics accounts for the highest usage in indoor farming with market share of 49% where as aeroponics and hybrid growing system are less used with 6%.

Increasing Need for Maximizing Yield Driving the Indoor Farming Market

Indoor farming grows crops indoors, using hydroponic tools and artificial lights which provide the required elements for the plants growth, protects them from abiotic and biotic stresses. Due to the minute impact of climatic conditions, the harvest cycle is also faster compared to outdoor farming and four harvests cycles can be taken every year. Due to all these factors, the annual yield of the crops in indoor farming is substantially high, when compared to outdoor farming. The need for maximizing yields across crops and geographies to satisfy the growing population and changing dietary preferences is expected to drive investments into indoor farming technologies.

Limitation on Type of Crops That Can Be Grown

The selection of crop to be grown through indoor farming depends on technical and economic feasibility. Technical feasibility takes into account the ability of the crop to absorb nutrients from media other than soil, height of the crop with respect to the indoor farm size, spacing and other planting parameters, light requirement, among other factors. The crop should also be able to have a yield output that justifies the huge initial investment made. The most feasible crops for indoor farms from a technical and economic perspective are greens, herbs/micro greens, flowers and other crops. The other crops include food supplements and ethnic food.

Global Indoor Farming Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Indoor Farming Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Indoor Farming market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Indoor Farming market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

