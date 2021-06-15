Global Tooth Regeneration Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Tooth Regeneration Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Tooth Regeneration Market

With an extensive experience to back our proficiency and expertise in market analysis, we perform the most in-depth research to curate an accurate projection of the said market. The global Tooth Regeneration Market report dives deep into the market and garners the slimmest of information to provide the most comprehensive findings and insights. We thoroughly look at the various trends and developments in the industry to identify the factors aiding the growth of the market. The research process we employ is designed in a manner to offer a balanced viewpoint over the global Tooth Regeneration Market and provide stakeholders and industry participants with informed decisions.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3902924-global-tooth-regeneration-market-2019-2026

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Regulatory approvals along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.

Global Tooth Regeneration Market – Market Dynamics

The global tooth regeneration market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of the dental problems worldwide along with the research and development activities towards novel techniques for tooth loss problems. According to The Lancet’s Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2015, 2.3 billion people worldwide suffer from dental caries (cavities) in their permanent teeth. According to the World Health Organization, Dental caries is the most widespread noncommunicable disease, ranking first for the decay of permanent teeth (2.3 billion people) and 12th for deciduous teeth (560 million children). Additionally, other factors boosting the market are favorable reimbursement policies and development of innovative technologies such as guided tissue regeneration developed recently as a novel periodontal therapy, allowing the regeneration of periodontal tissue without the use of cells or growth factors. Furthermore, these tooth regeneration technologies have substantial benefits over the other alternatives. However, the high cost of the procedures and regulatory approval issues may hinder the market progress over the forecast period.

Global Tooth Regeneration Market – Segment Analysis

By Application, the global tooth regeneration market is segmented into Enamel, Dentin, and Pulp. The dentin share accounts for a significant market share of the tooth regeneration owing it to the growing prevalence of dental surgery and the increasing demand for tooth regeneration in cosmetic surgery. The enamel share is the fastest growing due to the rising incidents of dental caries. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. The pulp share is expected to show significant market growth owing to the rising prevalence of periodontal disease. According to the World Health Organization, Severe periodontal (gum) disease was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally.

By Demographics, the global tooth regeneration market is segmented into Geriatrics, Middle Aged, Adult, and others. Geriatric segment holds the dominant market segment. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 17.20% of seniors aged 65 and over have periodontal disease, and 10.58% of seniors 65 and over have moderate or severe periodontal disease. The geriatric population has an average of 18.9 remaining teeth. Around 23% of the geriatric population have no teeth, creating a favorable market scenario for industry players.

Global Tooth Regeneration Market– Geographical Analysis

North America holds the dominant share of the global Tooth Regeneration market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as due to an increase in demand for dental services and stem cell research. According to the American Dental Association, the total dental expenditures in the U.S. was $124B in 2016. This was a 3.3% increase from 2015. According to recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), half of Americans aged 30 or older have periodontitis, the more advanced form of periodontal disease. This equals approximately 64.7 million Americans. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of dental cavities, periodontal inflammation, and other dental diseases, especially in countries such as China and India. Other factors likely to present significant opportunities are the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population.

We have built a set of analytical tools and data models to augment our own process of analyzing the market. Our team of experts have developed these analytical tools and data models to garner and translate quantitative and qualitative insights into precise industry valuations. Our mode of research aids analysts to report the various future prospects and opportunities that lies in the market. To ensure effective study of the global Tooth Regeneration Market, we employ a number of research methodologies. However, our primary research truly stands out.

Our primary research includes telephone-based conversations, reaching out to industry participants through e-mails, face-to-face interactions, and undertaking interviews in professional networks. We have various tie-ups with companies across different industry, thereby allowing us more flexibility to reach out to commentators and players.

We provide our clients and users with extensively curated research and study report. The report on the global Tooth Regeneration Market is based upon various trustworthy statistics, regional intelligence, interviews of industry participants, and much more. We realize the need and requirement of our clients and provide reports tailored in accordance to the particular industry segment. With our research process and complete 360-degree evaluation of the global Tooth Regeneration Market, you can be assured of receiving insightful and accurate information.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3902924-global-tooth-regeneration-market-2019-2026

Major Key Points of Global Tooth Regeneration Market

GLOBAL TOOTH REGENERATION MARKET -SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

GLOBAL TOOTH REGENERATION MARKET -KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

GLOBAL TOOTH REGENERATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL TOOTH REGENERATION MARKET -BY GEOGRAPHY

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)