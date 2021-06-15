Healthcare Quality Management Market Outlook 2017-2026 | ltegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health), Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Enli Health Intelligence , Premier, Inc., Medisolv, Inc., Cerner Corporation

According to Publisher, the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market is accounted for $1.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing adoption of information systems by hospitals & healthcare institutes, the huge market potential in emerging economies and favorable initiatives taken by several governments worldwide are some of the factors influencing the market growth. Rising demand for quality care and integrated reliable technical solutions is one of the key trends escalating market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of quality reporting and data security concerns are restricting market growth.

Quality management is a necessary aspect of healthcare organizations and patients. One of the main reason for the implementation of high management quality control in the healthcare industry is to ensure that proper care facilities are being offered to the patients. This function is being adopted by hospitals and medical clinics in order to show diligence to take optimal care of their patients. With the help of quality management, the effectiveness of treatment can be improved along with better patient satisfaction.

By application, the data management segment accounted for the considerable share of the market due to the rising amount of unrelated data and the requirement of quality-based reports by regulatory bodies. The North America dominated the market due to well-established healthcare system in the region, higher acceptance of advanced technologies, the execution of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S., advancing IT & big data capabilities, stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare quality reporting, shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursements are the major factors fueling the market.

Some of the key players in Healthcare Quality Management market include Nuance Communications, Inc., Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health), Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Enli Health Intelligence , Premier, Inc., Medisolv, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Verscend Technologies, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Inc., Citiustech Inc., Quantros, Inc. and Surescripts, LLC .

