IED Detection System Market Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Chemring Group, ECM Technologies, Harris, L3 Security Detection Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, Sierra Nevada and Thales Group

The rising terrorist activities, security threats, and border disputes are demand ing IED detection system. Integration of sensors such as electromagnetic sensors, chemical sensors, hyper spectral sensor analysis, ground penetrating radar, radar technology, and electro-optical sensors among others are helping the IED detection system market to propel year on year. IED detection system plays an essential role in detecting explosives during counter-insurgency, border counter-terrorism, or law enforcement effort.

The continuous technological advancements in development of robust IED detectors, and increasing focus towards advanced IED detection systems among the defense forces are the significantly driving the IED detection system market. The growing demand from homel and security agencies globally is creating enormous opportunities for the IED detection system market in the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Chemring Group PLC

2. ECM Technologies

3. Harris Corporation

4. L3 Security Detection Systems

5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

6. Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd.

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Raytheon Company

9. Sierra Nevada Corporation

10. Thales Group

The global IED detection system market is segmented on the deployment, detection capability, equipment, and End User. Based on deployment, the market is segmented vehicle mounted and h and held. On the basis of detection capability, the market of segmented into Underground, Above Surface. Based on equipment the IED detection market is fragmented into radar based, sensor based, and laser based. Similarly, on the basis of End User the market is segmented into defence, and homel and security.

The IED Detection System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

IED Detection System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

