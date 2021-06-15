In-Flight Voice Recognition Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Global In-Flight Voice Recognition Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Voice Recognition and Speech Recognition), Application (Commercial Aviation and Military Aviation), Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft and Regional Transport Aircraft) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2024

The key players in the global in-flight voice recognition market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Raytheon Company (US), NLR-Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (Netherlands), Rockwell Collins (US), Airbus SAS (Netherlands), Ryanair DAC (Ireland), IBM Corporation (US), Air Force Research Laboratory-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (US), and SRI International (US).

Market Highlights

The global in-flight voice recognition market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to high investments in aviation technology across the world. Moreover, rising military investments are expected to encourage market growth during the forecast period. Increasing air passenger traffic primarily in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America is as also expected to foster market growth. However, the presence of ambient noise and high costs of integrating voice recognition systems in aircraft are expected to hamper market growth.

Voice recognition systems in aircraft are advanced and sophisticated, enabling pilots to decrease workload and enhance efficiency and safety. Voice recognition systems allow the flight crew to access frequent commands easily, thereby, saving time. Currently, voice recognition prototypes are being tested and are soon expected to be deployed in commercial and military aircraft.

The global in-flight voice recognition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, aircraft type, and region. On the basis of technology, the global in-flight voice recognition market has been classified as voice recognition and speech recognition. The voice recognition segment was larger while the speech recognition segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of acoustics have enabled the use of voice recognition solutions in aircraft by key players such as Honeywell International Inc.

By application, the global in-flight voice recognition market has been classified as commercial aviation and military aviation. The military aviation segment is expected to to be larger. The current in-flight voice recognition technologies being developed are compatible with commercial aircraft. The military aviation is expected to register a higher CAGR as the technology is expected to be deployed on military aircraft during the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the market has been divided into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and regional transport aircraft. The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The wide-body aircraft segment was the largest in 2018. The economic benefits offered by narrow-body aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, airlines in countries such as India, the US, and China have placed orders for narrow-body aircraft, which is expected to bolster the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the global in-flight voice recognition market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share and the regional market is expected to be dominant during the forecast period. The US is the key country-level market in the region due to consistent investments in the research & development of voice recognition and related technologies.

