Incident and Emergency Management Market Projected to Register 24.2% CAGR to 2025 | Esri, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions

Incident and Emergency Management Market by System Type (Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Safety Management System, Earthquake Seismic Warning System, and Disaster Recovery & Backup System), Communication Technology (First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-ready Gateways, and Others), Service (Training & Education Services, Consulting Services, Design & Integration Services, and Support & Maintenance Services), Solution (Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, and Situational Awareness Solutions)

Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects. The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems are expected to impede the incident and emergency management market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others. Depending on communication technology, it is categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Incident and emergency management market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global incident and emergency management market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

