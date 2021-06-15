Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is projected to reach $1,938 million by 2022 | Latest Study

U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Overview :

The U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market generated $1,239 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $1,938 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is a technique to reduce the risk of neurological deficits after surgical procedures that involve the nervous system. IONM utilizes recordings of electrical potentials from the nervous system during surgical procedures. Neuromonitoring is useful because it offers an opportunity to detect injuries before they become severe. Therefore, with the introduction of IONM, the risk of debilitating deficits, such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other loss of normal body functions, is reduced.

The U.S. IONM market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in applications of IONM in different surgeries, and rise in risk management through IONM during complex surgeries. Furthermore, stringent regulations for IONM procedures and easy availability of technologically advanced IONM systems & accessories fuel the market growth.

The U.S. IONM market is studied based on product & service, source type, application, modality, end user, and state. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into system, accessory, and service. On the basis of source type, the market is bifurcated into insourced monitoring and outsourced monitoring. As per end user, the market is categorized into hospital and ambulatory surgical center (ASC). IONM finds its application in spinal surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgeries related to the central or peripheral nervous system. IONM modalities include motor evoked potential (MEP), somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP), and visual evoked potential (VEP). State-wise, the market is analyzed across California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Alaska, Massachusetts, Delaware, Vermont, Connecticut, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska, Wyoming, Indiana, Montana, Iowa, Missouri, Oregon, Kentucky, Washington, Kansas, Mississippi, Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Hawaii, Alabama, North Carolina, New Mexico, Idaho, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, and Utah.

U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Key Market Segments :

By Product & Service

System

Accessory

Service

By Source Type

Insourced monitoring

Outsourced monitoring

By Application

Spinal surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular surgery

ENT surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Other surgery

By Modality

Motor evoked potential (MEP)

Somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP)

Visual evoked potential (VEP)

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory surgery center

By State

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Colorado

Louisiana

Michigan

Oklahoma

Alaska

Massachusetts

Delaware

Vermont

Connecticut

North Dakota

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Maine

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Minnesota

New Jersey

Ohio

Wisconsin

Maryland

Nebraska

Wyoming

Indiana

Montana

Iowa

Missouri

Oregon

Kentucky

Washington

Kansas

Mississippi

Virginia

Arkansas

Tennessee

South Carolina

Hawaii

Alabama

North Carolina

New Mexico

Idaho

Nevada

Georgia

Arizona

Utah

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Accurate Monitoring, LLC.

Computational Diagnostics, Inc.

Intranerve, LLC.

Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Medtronic Plc

Moberg Research, Inc. (DAYONE MEDICAL, LLC.)

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nuvasive, Inc.

Specialtycare

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Medsurant Health

Abea Neurodiagnostics, Inc.

Real Time Neuromonitoring Associates

