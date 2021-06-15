Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Research Report – : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025

Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Overview :

The commercial satellite imaging system provides real-time images of the Earth surface. The commercial satellite imaging market is witnessing significant growth across the world, owing to increase in trend of location-based service (LBS) and rise in applications of satellite imagery in various sectors. The Latin America commercial satellite market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to increase in adoption of satellite imagery across various verticals such as defense, government, energy, construction, real estate, media & entertainment, and agriculture. Furthermore, rise in applications of satellite imaging services such as geospatial mapping, disaster mapping, urban planning, and energy management has contributed toward the growth of the market.

According to the Civilian and Military Organization, on November 16, 2017, the Chilean Government ordered a new space device for its Earth Observation Satellite System, which is known locally as SSOT. The new satellite, which will be named FASAT-Delta, is expected to replace the current FASAT-Charlie, which was ordered in 2008 from EADS Astrium (now Airbus Space) and has been in orbit since December 2011.

The development of the geospatial industry in the region is the major factor that drives the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America. Moreover, foreign investment is highly supported by the government, which propels the market growth. Furthermore, various countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, and others invest in the growth of the geospatial industry, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Latin America commercial satellite imaging market is segmented on the basis of end user, type, application, and country. Commercial satellite imaging has gained increased adoption across various industries such as government, defense, forestry & agriculture, energy, civil engineering & archaeology, and others (media & entertainment, insurance, and real estate). On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into shortwave infrared (20?70 meters) and visible RGB (5?20 meters). By application, it is classified into geospatial data acquisition & mapping, urban planning & development, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, and surveillance & security. Country wise, it is studied across into Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and rest of Latin America

The major players operating in the Latin America commercial satellite imaging market are DigitalGlobe, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., Threetek, Telespazio, SkyLab Analytics, Harris Corporation, Satellogic, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Airbus, and UrtheCast Corp.

These players have focused on vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach, thereby, retaining their position in the competitive market.

Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Key Market segment :

By End User

Government

Defense

Forestry & Agriculture

Energy

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Others

By Type

Shortwave Infrared (20?70 Meters)

Visible RGB (5?20 Meters)

By Application

Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping

Urban Planning & Development

Disaster Management

Energy & Natural Resource Management

Surveillance & Security

By Region

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

