Managed Print Services Market Hit at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2025 | Xerox, HP, Ricoh Company, Lexmark International, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Electronics, Toshiba

Managed Print Services Market by Type (Print Management, Device Management, Discovery and Design, and Document Imaging), Deployment Mode (Hybrid Cloud and On-Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverages, IT & Telecom, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Managed print services (MPS) are used to gain visibility and control of the printing infrastructure, which helps the organizations to save money and boost productivity. Managed print also helps to improve environmental sustainability and document security. Managed print services (MPS) usually begins with a requirements gathering process. The next step includes a partial or complete replacement of existing hardware, including scanners, printers, faxes, photocopiers, and multifunction (MFP) devices. The service provider oversees as well as services hardware and provides parts and supplies. An MPS provider may also monitor and report on usage, problems, and user experience. The global managed print services market size was valued at $27,500 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $59,709 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658811/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Xerox, HP Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon Inc., Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Electronics, Toshiba, and ARC Document Solutions.

The global managed print services market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is categorized into print management, device management, discovery and design, and document imaging. Based on deployment mode, it is bifurcated into hybrid cloud and on premise. Based on organization size, it is classified into large enterprises, medium enterprises and small enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, government,

healthcare, education, industrial manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, IT & telecom and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658811/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed print services market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global managed print services industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global managed print services market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

Chapter: 5: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

Chapter: 6: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Chapter: 7: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Chapter: 8: MANAGED PRINT SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. ARC

9.2. CANON INC.

9.3. HP INC.

9.4. KYOCERA DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC.

9.5. KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

9.6. LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL, INC.

9.7. RICOH COMPANY LTD.

9.8. SHARP CORPORATION

9.9. TOSHIBA CORPORATION (TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION)

9.10. XEROX CORPORATION

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012658811/buy/5370

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.