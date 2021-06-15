Market Survey: Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023)

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market are –

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

WABCO Holdings Inc

Mobileye

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Autoliv Inc.

Valeo SA

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International

Hella KGAA Hueck & Co

Concerns over Safety among the Passengers is Increasing the Demand for ADAS

The development of driver assistance systems is governed and regulated by international safety standards, like IEC-61508 and ISO-26262, as these systems depend on electronics for their functionality. In US, the FMCSA aims to reduce the number of fatalities and accidents involving passenger vehicles, large trucks, and buses. The key safety goal of the US federal motor carrier safety administration (FMCSA) is to reduce the number and severity of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crashes. To achieve this goal, the FMCSA has collaborated with the truck industry to test, evaluate, and facilitate the use of various onboard safety systems for commercial vehicles to improve the safety of pedestrians. In addition, initiatives, like the national highway traffic safety administration (NHTSA)’s safe car Project, have helped to significantly drive the adoption of ADAS systems in domestic vehicles of North America, in turn acting as a driver for the market growth in the region.

High Costs and Software Failures have hindered the Growth of the Market

The growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors, coupled with the high costs of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. However, the rapidly expanding hybrid and electric vehicle market, along with the growth of the autonomous vehicles, are expected to help augment the ADAS in these vehicles, thereby, driving the growth of the market significantly, during the forecast period.

European Automotive Industry has one of the Highest Adoption Rate of ADAS

The European automotive industry is one of the most innovative automotive markets in the world. With a massive transformation in the industry post the recession period of 2010, there has been a rapid penetration and mass adoption of ADAS by the OEMs and customers. There are regular upgrades in the ADAS technology that facilitate competitiveness in the market, making it one of the largest markets in the global ADAS industry.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

