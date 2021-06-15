Military Night Vision System Market Strategy Analysis 2027 – Leading Players ATN, BAE Systems, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems and Intevac

This market research report provides a big picture on “Military Night Vision System Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Military Night Vision System Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The night vision system in the military enables soldiers to carry out vital military operations in low-light conditions during the night. Army in various countries is collaborating with several defense technology companies to bring out the latest innovations for enhanced night vision systems. Besides, increasing expenditure by the government in defense and military is further expected to boost the night vision system in the military market.

The military night vision system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidents of border trespassing and terrorist attacks. Also, shifting focus on counter operations for border protection is further expected to fuel the growth of the military night vision system market. However, the market growth may be affected by increasing usage of drones replacing the military night vision system. On the other hand, increasing expenditure by the government for military and defense activity is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ATN Corp

2. BAE Systems

3. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

4. Collins Aerospace

5. Elbit Systems Ltd.

6. FLIR Systems, Inc.

7. Intevac, Inc.

8. L3 Technologies, Inc.

9. Photonis Technologies SAS

10. Thales Group

The global military night vision system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as camera, scopes, and goggles. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as image intensifier, infrared illumination, and laser. The market on the basis of the application is classified as surveillance, navigation, targeting, and others.

The Military Night Vision System Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

